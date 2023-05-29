Set against a backdrop of fresh growing row crops, green alfalfa fields, oak canopied tables, and a warm setting sun, the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association presented a family style Farm-to-Table Dinner Saturday evening at Brite Creek Farm in Cummings Valley.
Brite Creek Farm family members served a multi-course dinner consisting of locally raised and farm fresh food.
Guests were greeted by farm owner Jay Shipman, who introduced the menu and offered a beverage choice, including wines from Tehachapi Winery. Appetizers consisted of chicken tacos with cilantro cream sauce and tempura oyster mushrooms with relish. The mushrooms were locally grown from a new mushroom farm in the area. There was also a charcuterie board made with Artisanal California cheeses and salami curated for the Shipman farm.
Asparagus soup with creme fraiche came next, followed by a mixed green salad with blue cheese and candied walnuts, drizzled with a Brite Creek Farm balsamic vinaigrette. The herbs, picked fresh only hours before dinner from the farm's extensive gardens, made for a delightful seasoning.
The main course for the evening was grass-fed top sirloin, from beef raised on the farm’s lush alfalfa fields. Brite Creek Farm's herb butter along with its homegrown potatoes completed the course.
Dessert was chamomile buttermilk chess pie.
Bear Valley Springs Culture Arts Association Programs Director Anya Norton along with fellow board members came up with the Farm Dinner idea and Brite Creek Farm owners Jay and Hanna Shipman were proud to host and show the results of their ongoing sustainable, GMO-free farm success.
Brite Creek Farm is open to the public and features non-GMO farm-raised sun loving poultry and grass-fed beef, pastured on the farm, as well as fresh herbs and a large variety of row crops. The farm is located in Cummings Valley on Banducci Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.