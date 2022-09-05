Labor Day weekend in Bear Valley Springs featured a Catfish Catching Derby. Catfish have inundated both Cub Lake and Four Island Lake. As a means to help cull the invasive fish, anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible and not to return them to the lake but dispose of them in special CSD provided buckets. Prizes are often awarded by lake officials, thus assuring individual anglers bragging rights for the number caught.
Fishermen Sullivan Mountjoy, Owen Flemming and Walter Flemming were recently featured in the Bear Valley Springs Bear Tracks Magazine as “over the summer having caught over 1,000 catfish for a weight of about 300 pounds. This amount accounts for about 20 percent of the lake's yearly harvest."
As fishermen were busy catching catfish during the Labor Day holiday, other lake enthusiasts were barbecuing, swimming, paddle boarding or just plain floating about the lake enjoying the cooling breeze.
