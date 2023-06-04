Cummings Valley Elementary School held its 7th annual 5/k Fun Run Friday morning, drawing upward of 150 participants on a cool and windless day. The course left the school’s south parking lot and proceeded west along Cummings Valley Road to Balley Road, where runners turned around and returned to the school.
Billed as a family fun run, participants ran, jogged or walked. Age was no factor; a male in his late 70s signed up. Entry fees from the event will go to support the school's Student Council activities fund.
School staff and volunteers assured a safe and enjoyable event. Bear Valley Police, Stallion Springs Police, Tehachapi Police, Kern County Fire, and members of the Stallion Springs CERT team were all on hand.
The event was not timed, but first to return categories were established leading to a reward of bragging rights and personal bests. Categories and fastest runners were:
Female 9 and under - Mia Brenes
Male 9 and Under - Jaxon Bourassa
Female 10 to 25- Malaya Westbrook
Male 10 to 25 - Chase Benson (first to return, thus fastest time overall)
Female 26 to 40 - Monika Masei
Male 26 to 40 - Eric Bourassa
Female 41+ - Callie Woodward
Male 41+ - David Benso
