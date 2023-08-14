A small group turned out for the children’s pet parade sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers. The parade was followed by a dog show and best of style competition at the Rodeo Grounds.
Saturday's categories included best trick, best tail-wagger, best costumed owner-pet lookalike, tallest pet, shortest pet, and even best howler. The contest judge was Tehachapi Police Chief Richard Standridge.
Winning dogs and their owners were invited to participate in the upcoming Mountain Festival parade.
