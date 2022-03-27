Tehachapi Rotary Club held its annual Wine Paring Dinner Saturday evening at Tehachapi’s newest venue, The Studio.
The catered affair under the direction of Rotary member Linda Carhart featured the culinary skills of Chef Mano Lujan and Red House Restaurant Chef and lead cook Domic (Nick) Durham.
Each of the four courses was paired with a fine wine from Castoro Cellars Winery, an award-winning organic and sustainably operated vineyard operating since 1983 in Paso Robles.
This was Chef Mano and staff’s eighth year of preparing the Rotary Club’s menu and pairing the wines. Chef Mano is a longtime restaurant owner and culinary school graduate and has traveled and cooked in various parts of the world.
The Rotary Club presents the community social event as a fundraiser for its local charitable donations. Funds raised are earmarked for civic activities as well as programs geared toward Tehachapi youth and seniors.
The evening’s event also had local sponsors: Tehachapi News, BHE Renewables, Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Lance Patton Financial, Alta One, The Loop Newspaper and Merrill Lynch. The Rotary Club’s motto is “Service Above Self."
As guests and friends arrived, the conversations flowed as did the evening's first wine, a Pinot Grigio from Castoro Cellars.
Chef Mano started the the evening’s first course with a selection of appetizers consisting of Truffles Sacchetti, Mediterranean Skewers, and Baguettes with Artichoke Pesto. The pairing wine was Estate Zinfandel 2020 from Castoro Cellars.
The second course was a combination of French Onion Soup and a salad with Candied Pecans, Beets, Feta Cheese, with a Blackberry Glaze and Raspberry Vinaigrette. The paired wine was an Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.
The main course was Smoked Pork Chops with Crimini Mushroom Glaze. Rice Pilaf and roasted root vegetables completed the plate. Wine pairing was a Bordeaux Blend from a harvest in 2017. Its aroma was described as “Black fruits, cassis and violets." Its Palate: "The taste of cocoa, anise and blackberry jam,” as stated by Castoro Cellars.
The final course was dessert. A Chocolate Chess Pie, with whipped cream and chocolate curls, was paired with a 2019 Pasofusion from Castoro Cellars.
