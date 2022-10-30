The Bear Valley Springs Association with the Bear Valley Springs Police Department and Race Communications hosted the annual Community Halloween Party Saturday afternoon. CSD officials estimated the largest turnout ever with upwards of 800 participants.
The highlight of the afternoon was the costume contest for adults, with various age group categories for kids. Held at the Bear Valley Springs Whitting Center, there was also Trunk-or-Treating in the parking lot, dozens of games for children and h a Cake Walk and food concession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.