Even with temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, more than two dozen riders, their horses, and a mule named “Billy” enjoyed the September North American Trail Ride Conference and Meet on Saturday and Sunday. The event was hosted by Tehachapi ranch owners Rob and Catherine Dixon, who took on the responsibility and duties of ride manager.
Riders formed up at the Dixons' ranch in the eastern foot hills of the Tehachapi Valley early the first day and were handed course maps and instruction sheets. The fun ride is not a race, but rather a competitive timed and measured distance-riding event. Riders have to start at and leave predetermined check points along the course. Arrive too early, or too late, and your scoring points will be affected.
The 12-mile course has a mandatory midpoint “pulse and respiration” stop where the horses' heart and pulse rates are checked after a 10-minute cool down. If all is in order, participants can continue the ride.
The trail riders had a wide variety of terrain to cover, from meadows and valley flat lands to mesas with a spectacular view of the many Tehachapi wind turbines. Toward the end, a water crossing fed by a nearby spring gave newer riders and their horses a new trail riding experience.
