After nearly a year and a half of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tehachapi Community Theatre held its reopening Friday night at the BeeKay Threatre. Its stage lights once again shown brightly on the opening night performance of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy filled with dance, songs and a lot of heart.
Many of the theater-goers arrived early and as the marque was illuminated and doors opened, people were excited.
“I love the BeeKay Theatre and the entertainment it has brought us in the past,” said patron Wayne Thompson.
Kathleen McDonald, who was in line as the doors opened, said, “So happy that’s its reopening again. I am looking forward to an evening of much-missed entertainment."
The long-running Tehachapi Community Theatre, with its local thespians and a versatile Board of Directors, was able to financially and creatively pull through the long pandemic closure. As restrictions eased, casting was held and rehearsals for “Nunsense” began. Performances will continue until Oct 3.
The next TCT production is “Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” which will have its debut Nov. 26. For information, got to tctonstage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.