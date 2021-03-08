Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra livestreamed its Spring Concert on Sunday afternoon. Held without an audience in attendance due to Kern County COVID-19 restrictions, the performance could be viewed live by opening the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page.
It was performed at Country Oaks Baptist Church, where church audio/visual coordinators Anthony Ursua and Everett Hamilton used the church’s Zoom platform to beam the concert to the Tehachapi Orchestra's Facebook page.
The program featured three works. Opening the performance was Florence Price's "Ethiopia’s Shadow in America." Second was featured high school senior and guest artist pianist Dominik Yoder, playing Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43." Closing out the afternoon of musical entertainment was Robert Schumann's "Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120." Dr. David Newby was the conductor. He is also the longstanding music director for the Tehachapi Orchestra.
Supporting donations are always needed. According to Concertmaster Gayel Pitchford, “Our expenses have reached an all-time high of around $7,000 per concert.”
“We our one of the few American symphonies that do not charge an admission fee," Pitchford said.
Donations of any amount help keep symphony music alive and free in Tehachapi. Email: captgayel@cybersurfers.net.
