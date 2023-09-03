An overflow crowd of art enthusiasts, along with art buyers and 42 Tehachapi artists shared a recent afternoon of conversation, wine and desserts at the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's Annual Art Show and Sale.
Now in its 38th year, it was held Saturday afternoon at the Bear Valley Springs Oak Tree Country Club.
“Art sales during the reception were our best ever,” said BVSCAA board member Michelle Miller. Art buyers especially enjoyed the opportunity to see a piece they liked and then talk about it with the artist behind it.
On display by local artists were many different art forms: paintings, photography, sculpture, glass work and fiber arts, and all were available for purchase.
A portion of each sale goes to fund the varied yearly activities of the BVSCAA. Six local artists Nuri Amaratullah, Tina Dille, Greg Matheson, Chariffe Rudolph, Terry Sonntag and Marsha Walter all contributed works to be raffled off as a fundraiser.
The viewing and sales of art will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
