The Bear Valley Springs Buckaroos hosted this year’s combined American Mule Association, Mule And Horse Show, a weekend long competition utilizing Bear Valley Springs' multiple equestrian arenas.

The events varied from showmanship to mule packing to a trail riding obstacle course held for the nearly 200 local and visiting participants.

The event was coordinated by Bear Valley residents Debbie Humphreys and Jeff Kermode. A large number of people from the equestrian community served as volunteers for the three-day event.

This annual AMA Mule Show is the second largest event of its kind in California and brings competitors from many nearby western states.