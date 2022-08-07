The Bear Valley Springs Buckaroos hosted this year’s combined American Mule Association, Mule And Horse Show, a weekend long competition utilizing Bear Valley Springs' multiple equestrian arenas.
The events varied from showmanship to mule packing to a trail riding obstacle course held for the nearly 200 local and visiting participants.
The event was coordinated by Bear Valley residents Debbie Humphreys and Jeff Kermode. A large number of people from the equestrian community served as volunteers for the three-day event.
This annual AMA Mule Show is the second largest event of its kind in California and brings competitors from many nearby western states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.