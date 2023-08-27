Wine and beer tasting, music, food and cooling lakeside breezes greeted crowds at Saturday’s Hot August Nights in Bear Valley Springs. Triassic Winery and Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company were represented, as were local breweries Westlane Brewing and Old West Brewing Company.
The event was sponsored by RE/Max Realtors Beth Hall, Sonya Schroeder and Sherry Skeels.
Food was available from both Cubngup and La Baia. The music was provide by rock band Overdrive, playing lots of '70s and '80s music, which led to an afternoon and evening full of dancing.
Twelve adult cornhole teams were organized for a tournament, with bragging rights and a $200 grand prize going to the winning team.
