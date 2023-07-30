A summer afternoon of music, family time, food and a wee bit of dancing took place at this summer’s Lakeside Concert sponsored by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association and held at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs.
Residents along with friends and invited guests attended Saturday's two-hour concert performed by the Tehachapi band Fistful of Nickels.
The free afternoon concert held under the large shade trees numbered nearly 300 people, a dozen pet dogs and happy children playing about as the band played two sets of music featuring bluegrass, soft rock and a bit of blues.
The next event presented by the BVSCAA will be a field trip to Kawaiisu Park" on Aug. 12 with guest lecturer Jon Hammond. This will be followed by the annual BVSCAA Art Show featuring dozens of local artists. That event will take place Sept. 2-10. For information about events or membership, go to BVSCAA.org.
