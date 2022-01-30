Equi-First Aid California, an organization “dedicated to helping horse owners improve the health and safety of horses,” held a weekend event in the Tehachapi Valley. Organized by the Bear Valley Springs Carriage Driving Society and held in Bear Valley Springs, it was open to all area horse owners. It was taught by one of the organization’s lead instructors, Cheyenne Price.
As the name implies, the two-day course covered basic first aid as well as more advanced first aid for those horses doing wilderness travel. Attendees practiced the application of splints and knee wraps, along with compresses. Proper bandage applications and methods of stabilizing the animal were emphasized. Owners were taught the importance of proper and complete preliminary assessment while doing triage, methods of observation, and taking the animals' vitals. This information is useful when calling a veterinarian.
Also taught was the need for an equine daily health checklist to establish of each horse’s “baseline.” Methods for obtaining this health information include proper temperature taking, along with heart monitoring using a stethoscope. It's important to note the color of the gums, eating and water drinking habits. Check for any general discomfort or stress the horse may show.
Baseline record-keeping information is vital to have available for review, said instructor Cheyenne Price, who is from Antelope Valley and travels the state extensively offering this training to horse owners.
As soon as you meet and take home your new horse, start records on his heart rate, respiration and temperature. Do this during periods of “at rest” as well as “after exercising periods” (cool down and recovery time). This information is vital when an illness or injury may require first-aid.
The teaching outline covered additional topics and first aid methods for laceration and puncture wounds. The hooves and leg areas of a horse can incur a “deep bloody cut” from any number of trail or at-home hazards. Swollen eyes, infected fly bites, gum abscesses, signs of colic and strangles all need to be recognized and quickly treated. Hydration and stomach motility should be monitored, as early signs of illness often appear first in these areas.
Equi-First Aid California can be reached at equifirstaid.ca@gmail.com.
