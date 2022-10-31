Sunday afternoon's Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra fall concert featured works by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and Ludwig van Beethoven.
The concert guest performer, pianist Jason Stoll from Southern California, performed Edvard Griegs' Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op.16 in 3 Movements. Written as a bold and rich composition, Stoll, with his skilled fingers and performance flair, showed total mastery of the piece.
Stoll then performed a solo piano encore of “Notturno for Piano” by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi.
Under the baton of conductor David Newby, Ralph Vaughan William’s Aristophanic Suite, “The Wasp” Overture, opened the concert. Closing the performance was Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No.1 in C Major, Op.21 in 5 movements.
All concerts are free but donations are appreciated and are the sole source of revenue that allows the symphony to continue to bring great music to Tehachapi. The next performance will be Handel’s Messiah and assorted Christmas music on Dec. 9.
