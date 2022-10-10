Rich in performance, brilliant in both sound and formal dress, this season's Southern Sierra Pops, under the musical direction and baton of conductor Justin Milota, made for a first-class evening of music.
Saturday's performance took place in the beautiful Shepherd of the Hills Church in Cummings Valley. As music director, Milota choose a contemporary selection of well-known and popular orchestral pieces such as "Autumn Leaves" by Joseph Kosma, "Winds of Change" by Randall D. Standridge, and "Colors of Fall" by Rob Romeyn.
For a change of pace, the Pops rounded out the evening’s performance with various selections from movie soundtracks. "Blazing Saddles" and "The Magnificent Seven" were from hit Western movies. A selection of five songs from the movie "Wicked" followed. The evening ended with the playing of Van Morrison’s hit "Moondance."
