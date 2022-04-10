Model train enthusiasts of all ages gathered in Tehachapi this weekend for two days of model train action in the Aspen Recreation Center. Hosted by the Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club, the Antelope Valley N Scalers Model Railroad Club was also present. Between the two clubs in attendance, all of the model railroad gauges such as HO, N, G, Large Scale, Lionel and Z Modules were represented and operating to the delight of the many visitors.
Members from the Lancaster North Western Garden Railroad Club, yearly participants in the show, had been expected to attend but were not on site for this weekend's train show.
Information about Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club can be obtained by calling member Mike Schmitt at 661-821-5271.
