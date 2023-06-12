In honor of Corpus Christi Sunday and with children in the lead spreading fresh flower petals, a holy procession quietly walked, prayed and sang as it moved through the streets of downtown Tehachapi. More than a 100 parishioners of St. Malachy Catholic Church took part in the Sunday morning ceremony.
Deep in tradition, the flower petals represent a visible symbol to “welcome Him to the heart of the city.”
The church bulletin continued by describing the event, saying "the outward visible symbol of the petals can inspire us to welcome the Lord with devotion by cleaning our soul with a good confession, by forgiving others, by works of charity for the poor and needy, and by avoiding unChristian words, attitudes and thoughts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.