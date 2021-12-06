Holiday music rang out from Bear Valley Springs on Sunday afternoon as the Tehachapi T-POPS Orchestra performed at the community’s Whiting Center.
Hosted by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association, nearly 150 music fans listened as the orchestra played a medley of popular and lesser known Christmas music, all under the direction of conductor Justin Milota.
The orchestra members are volunteer musicians who share the joy of music. As a thank you and token of support for all things cultural, the BVSCAA donated a check for $1,000 to the orchestra.
Currently the Cultural Arts Association has a Christmas Tree Decoration Contest planned. Bring your own tree to the Bear Valley Country Club to decorate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Trees will go on display in the Bear Valley Springs Country Club windows and the winners will be announced following the presentation and reading of Charles Dickens '“A Christmas Carol” by local actor Alex Zonn starting at 4 p.m.
For additional information and a gate pass into Bear Valley Springs, call 661-972-2519 or 661- 972-2344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.