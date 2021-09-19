More than 130 pieces of art, submitted by some 28 local painters and sculptors went on display Saturday afternoon at the Bear Valley Springs Country Club.
That morning, Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association members decorated and hung the many paintings in anticipation of their 4 p.m. reception and opening for public viewing. Works ranging from still life to vistas, animals to people were represented along with a display of stained glass that was backlit against one of the room’s many windows.
Visitors could spend time walking among the displays. To add to the afternoon's enjoyment, light refreshments were available. Wine and spirits could be purchased from the adjoining country club bar.
All art pieces are for sale, with brisk sales for a number of artists. The art will remain on display for viewing and sales until Sept. 26.
