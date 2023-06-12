Model railroad fans observed nearly a dozen beautifully displayed layouts in various gauges — Large Size Scale, Lionel Scale and American Flyer, Garden Scale, N-Scale and many layouts in Z-Size Scale — at the weekend Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club spring show.
There were also several vendor tables with modeling supplies and model trains along with promotion tables of railroad gift items such as hats, T-shirts and logos.
In addition to the local Tehachapi Loop Model Railroad Club, the Lancaster North Western Garden Railroad Club was there with its G-Scale layouts. ZoCal Model Railroading Group with modelers from the Southern California area set up their prize-winning Z-Scale layout, so large that it took four people nearly six hours to set up for its fully operational display. The S-Gaugers Club also participated with its large layout.
Model railroad builders go to great lengths for layout authenticity. Many have traveled to the actual location their model depicts. With photos and researched materials in hand, they painstakingly recreate in miniature the location and time period involved for their layout. The layouts are always amazingly accurate be it steam, diesel or the era of transition between the two time periods. When a model railroader is asked when his layout will be finished, the answer is almost always a resounding “never."
In November the Tehachapi Railroad Club will again host a Fall Modeling Railroad Show. “All are invited,” said club member andlong time show coordinator Debra Howard.
