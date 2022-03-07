In keeping with the theme that February is “Black History Month,” Music Director David Newby and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra performed works by three African American composers who are leaving their mark in the musical world. Featured in Sunday's Spring Concert were works from Black composers Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Wynton Marsalis and William Grant Still.
The orchestra opened its afternoon performance with Taylor’s composition, “The Bamboula.” Bamboula is drum made from a rum barrel with skin stretched over one end. The composition as described by Conductor David Newby as “a very light, fun piece of musical composition.”
The second offering was “Concerto in D for Violin and Orchestra” by Marsalis, featuring violin soloist Lorenz Gamma. It is a composition in four movements: “Rhapsody,” “Rondo Burlesque,” “Blues” and the toe-tapping finale “Hootenanny” with Gamma’s masterful playing leadding to a standing ovation.
The Spring Concert ended with the beautiful vocal sounds of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus performing with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra the composition “Sahdji” by Still. Newby researched the piece and said, “Stills' composition is based on African folklore.” Sahdji is a princess, married to an African chieftain. The chief has multiple wives, as is the custom in his tribe. As the tribe's first hunting expedition goes out in the field for food, the chief suddenly dies. As is the custom of this tribe, the chief’s most favored wife, known as Sahdji, is duty-bound to die by suicide. The plot musically thickens; Sahdji has a lover in the village. Will she honor the village tradition of suicide, or run away with her lover?
This 2022 season marks a critical point in the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's existence. Expenses are up. Attendance at the “always free concerts” is down due in large part to two years of COVID. Donations and gifting are down to levels never seen in its 22-year history.
Board member Frances Riggs, said that financial restraints will mean the orchestra will not perform its traditional Fourth of July concert.
“We have many local community orchestral performers, but not always enough to fill those specific positions needed for the musical program selected. This concert alone has an additional cost of nearly $8,000 in percussion expenses," Riggs said. "It’s not unusual at each concert to have the need to rent a specific musical instrument or hire a musician(s) to travel and perform here.”
Music rights must be paid for. The space in which to rehearse as well as perform each concert must be rented, and programs need to get printed.
Riggs said Sunday's concert cost in excess of $13,000. The symphony likes to put on three or four concerts a year, but donations just aren't coming in.
Corporate sponsors are especially needed and appreciated.
The next concert is scheduled for May. Watch for upcoming details.
To donate or reach the Tehachapi Community Orchestra, go to www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-823-8249.
