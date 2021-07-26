Dressage is defined in the dictionary as “the art of riding and training your horse in a manner that develops obedience, flexibility and balance.” Or, put more simply, the rider and horse are trained and disciplined to work together as one.
Dressage is a highly disciplined, centuries-old practice and skill. It has led to both local and international judging competitions where riders wear long black coats, sitting erect in their Dressage style riding saddles, with gloves on, a black crop in their hand, and a traditional black hat or helmet on their heads.
Riders will perform in front of highly experienced Dressage judges as rider and horse work through a series of skill tests. Points are gathered for perfection, and often awards as well as personal recognition are garnered. This current event at Bear Valley Springs Arena is under the guidance of the California Dressage Society.
Local Dressage chapters like the one in Bear Valley Springs invite participants for a day of judging and working clinics throughout the year. This two-day event has Sunday being a day of judging with Monday as a Clinic Day. The judge for Sunday is Carolyn Lindholm from Los Angeles. She is also conducting the clinic on Monday.
