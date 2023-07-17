It’s that time of year again and Tehachapi based "The Snake Guys" have already captured and safely relocated 116 of the native reptiles. Most were Pacific Rattlesnakes, but many are also the harmless Gopher Snake and King Snakes.
"The Snake Guys" were invited as guest speakers by the Bear Valley Springs Wildlife Coalition. The lecture was held outdoors at Cub Lake in BVS and attended by nearly 150 interested guests. Leading the discussion were snake “relocators,” as they liked to be known as, Ron Hayton and Debbie Swarens.
Hayton explained Gopher Snakes and King Snakes are “predatory hunters” and will move around an area and often go down into underground burrows looking for a meal. The Pacific Rattlesnake is an “ambush hunter” who gets a scent of a rodent's trail and then quietly coils and lies in wait for its meal to pass by.
“We pride ourselves in preserving the ecosystem. We are a volunteer service and are on call day or night," Hayton said. "Our cadre of trained snake handlers varies in strength, but a phone call to us will very often result in a visit from one of us and the snake being safely relocated from your premises. We don’t tell where we relocate the snakes, but it’s nonpopulated and in a habitat native to the snakes' lifestyle.”
"The Snake Guys" can be reached at 661-203-4468.
