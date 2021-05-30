After a year of absence due to COVID-19 protocols, the popular Western Swing Out dancers are again in Tehachapi for the Memorial Day weekend.
Holding their fourth annual “Swing Out,” this year’s meet is again filled with western dance, vintage western fashions, whiskey tasting and even a best boot contest.
Fourteen bands played for the dancers' enjoyment over the course of the four-day event. As in the past, Tehachapi VFW Post 5948 served as the venue and includes outdoor dancing and an indoor vintage western wear clothing sales floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.