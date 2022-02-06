The work of young artists from the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's “TOTS” Art Program was featured Saturday in an exhibition that showcased their talent and imagination around the theme of the Four Seasons of nature.
Tehachapi TOTS is an enrichment program for preschoolers operated by TVRPD.
Handsomely displayed for viewing in the TVRPD meeting room, nearly 130 art pieces by some 65 student artists were available for purchase, with the funds going toward TOTS's continuing artistic activities.
Promoted as an art gala, nearly 200 visitors viewed the art and drank apple cider during the two-hour event.
The “Four Seasons” theme for summer included fish and their beautiful multicolors. Even jellyfish with their puffy tops and swaying long tentacles were created. Colorful seashell creations were also part of the magic of summer.
The fall season prompted colorful art collages of leaves. Animal art was created from each young artist's own foot or handprint. Spring art was about beaded rainbow abacuses and egg carton-decorated flower wreaths. Winter had snowflake art, along with snow globe art pieces.
The young artists even took time to honor the Tehachapi winds by making and painting small kites.
