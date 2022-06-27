TVAA Gallery N’ Gifts welcomes Susan Neves as our July guest artist.
“You have a good eye!” is an expression Susan Neves often hears from people viewing her photography. Neves is passionate about defining that statement each time she picks up her camera to capture a fleeting moment with just the right light and a balanced composition. She believes it is her ability to look closely at life’s landscapes and see that which is often overlooked by others. Her photography prints are the end result of that vision.
Neves is primarily a landscape and architectural digital photographer, a resident of Ridgecrest, and owner of Susan Neves Fine Art Photography. She is a self-taught photographer and hold degrees in fine and graphics arts as well as digital animation.
Rob Neves, Susan’s husband, contributes to her art by doing all of her custom matting and framing, using contemporary, as well as repurposed wood material as appropriate for the piece.
Being a member of the following local art associations gives her the opportunity to be a part of the art community.
Bakersfield Museum of Art, Bakersfield
Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association, Tehachapi
Kern River Valley Art Association, (KRVAA) Wofford Heights
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, Tehachapi
Recent awards and Recognition:
KRVAA
2022 3d place, Gallery Juried and judged, Great Western Art Competition
2022 1st place, Gallery juried and judged, Photography, No Theme
2021 2 d place Virtual, Summer Theme
2021 People’s Choice winner, Armchair Virtual Art Show, 4 months in row
2020 2nd place, Virtual juried and judged, Great Western Art Competition
Neves is fortunate to live at the base of the beautiful California Eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, where people from all over the world come to capture and experience its natural and magnificent beauty, and because it's so close, she takes full advantage of the area, and photographs it as often as possible.
You can view more of her work at her website, www.susannevesphotography.com.
Visit Susan Neves' art show during July at TVAA Gallery N’ Gifts at 100W Green St. and join us to greet her at our First Friday event on July 1, 4 to 7 p.m..
Gale Caldwell is TVAA president.
