Tehachapi applauded Cole Pinheiro when he received a congressional nomination from Rep. William “Bill” Thomas during his junior year at Tehachapi High School to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.
He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2000.
LTC Pinheiro graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2004; Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University in 2014 with a M.A.; and completed the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in 2017.
As a faculty member at the United State Military Academy at West Point from 2014 – 2016, LTC Pinheiro taught international relations in the Department of Social Sciences and Counterterrorism in the Combating Terrorism Center.
During his career, LTC Pinheiro has been deployed six times. He deployed twice with the 3 ACR, to Baghdad and Mosul in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He then deployed with the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division to Afghanistan conducting operations against the Taliban. LTC Pinheiro later deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. He subsequently deployed to Poland twice with 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division.
LTC Pinheiro was promoted on Aug. 1, to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He now serves in the Mission Command Training Program based at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and helps train the Army’s division, corps and service component command staffs.
Cole’s parents are Mike and Jeanette Kelley of Bakersfield. Cole is married to Katie Minton Pinheiro, the daughter of Tehachapi locals Steve and Lora Minton. The couple has four children; Sierra, Weston, Bennett and Decker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.