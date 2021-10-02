Two local Halloween-themed events are seeking participation from individuals, organizations or businesses:
• Golden Hills Community Services district is planning the third annual “Ghoulden Hills Trick or GTreat” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. It will be held int the GHCSD parking lot, 21415 Reeves St. and will include free candy, music and games. To sign up to have a booth or help call 661-822-3064 or email: ebradburn@ghcsd.com.
• Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Tehachapi, sponsored by the Tehachapi Police Foundation. Candy donations are being accepted at the Tehachapi Police Department, City Hall and Bank of the Sierra. To hand out candy from vehicles, participants must register by Oct. 15. There is a $20 fee and the registration form is online at https://form.jotform.com/TPDfoundation/trunkortreat
— Claudia Elliott
