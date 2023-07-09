With the July 4 celebration now another great memory, Tehachapi is ready to look forward to the rest of the summer with the 60th Tehachapi Mountain Festival and other events on the calendar.
Here are some events you won’t want to miss:
July events
• Farmers Market, sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, continues from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17 in downtown Tehachapi.
• Summer Vendor Artisan Marketplace, free admission from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, Old Town Tehachapi (20221 W. Valley Blvd., Unit #2). Organized by Mountain Chalkers Studio. For information, text 661-750-7140.
• Movies in the Park, last film of the summer at Meadowbook Park, 8 p.m., Thursday, July 20 — "Top Gun Maverick." Free, sponsored by TVRPD.
• Art 2023, sponsored by Tehachapi Arts Commission. VIP Artist’s Reception on Friday, July 21. Tickets are $125 each, only on Eventbrite.com, and proceeds will go to support casting a life-sized bronze sculpture featuring a skateboarder titled “On Her Way to the Top.” No tickets for the Friday night VIP event will be sold at the door. The free public art show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Aspen Builders Community Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
• Christmas in July, bazaar with Christmas-themed products — vintage and collectibles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22, Old Town Tehachapi (20221 W. Valley Blvd., Unit #2). Organized by Mountain Chalkers Studio. For information, text 661-750-7140.
• Mid-Summer Dressage Show & Clinic, sponsored by California Dressage Society, Tehachapi Mountain Chapter, July 23-24, Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center. Information: tmcdressage.org.
At the BeeKay
The stage of the BeeKay Theatre will be busy in July with the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association’s 14th Playwrights Festival. The Playwrights Palooza features eight 10-minute plays. This year’s selections come from two local playwrights as well as writers from the surrounding area. The works include one entry from New Zealand. The festival gives new or accomplished actors, theater technicians and directors the opportunity to develop and refine their skills.
Audiences are invited to vote for their favorites. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners. The festival runs for two weekends: July 14-16 and July 21-22. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of a 2 p.m. start on July 16. A public award ceremony and reception will take place on July 23 at Centennial Plaza next door to the theater.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for others.
Also opening in July is TCTA’s next production. “MATTY, An Evening with Christy Mathewson,” directed by Kerrigan Mahan, will be presented by TCTA and the Bear Valley Springs Youth Baseball Camp in association with The Mathewson Foundation.
The production will take the audience back in time to the early days of what has been called America’s favorite pastime. Baseball and non-baseball fans alike are sure to enjoy a stellar performance by Eddie Frierson. Only two performances are scheduled, first at 7:30 p.m. July 29, then at 2 p.m. July 30. Proceeds will benefit the BVS Youth Baseball Camp scholarship program.
More information and tickets online at tctonstage.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Festival
This is a big year for the Tehachapi Mountain Festival — 60 years will be celebrated on the third weekend in August. The main event runs Aug. 18 to 20 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, 311 E. D St., and nearby venues. Admission is free.
It's Tehachapi's largest festival and is sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, with involvement from nearly every other organization in town. Officials estimated that as many as 60,000 people may attend the festival to help celebrate its diamond anniversary.
Here’s a tentative schedule of official and related events:
Friday, Aug. 18
VFW Dinner & Dance, 6 p.m., 221 W Tehachapi Blvd. For information, call 661-822-7500
PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds, tickets and information at tehachapiprorodeo.com
Tehachapi High School Homecoming Game, 7 p.m., Coy Burnett Stadium (THS Warriors vs Burroughs High School of Ridgecrest)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Mountain Gallop 5K/10K, 7 a.m., sign up at tvrpd.com
Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St.
Downtown Parade, 10 a.m., starts at F and Mill streets and ends at F and Hayes streets
Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Beer Garden, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Green Street Get Down Dance, 6 to 10 p.m., Centennial Plaza on Green Street, downtown Tehachapi. Bring your chairs and dancing shoes. A new event that's free. Local brews and food trucks will be available.
PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds, tickets and information at tehachapiprorodeo.com
Sunday, Aug. 20
Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St.
Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, open to public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; be there at noon to hear cars start their engines. F and Green streets downtown.
Church service in Philip Marx Central Park, sponsored by Christian Life Assembly. Time to be announced.
Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Beer Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
The festival includes live entertainment and lots of food. Vendors will be out selling barbecued tri-tip sandwiches, pulled-pork sandwiches, beef and chicken teriyaki sticks, hot dogs, kettle corn, ice cream, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, sausage and chicken breast sandwiches and pizza — to name a few.
More information on the Tehachapi Mountain Festival is available online at tehachapimountainfestival.com.
Other August events
• National Night Out, 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Philip Marx Central Park, sponsored by Tehachapi Police Department and Tehachapi Police Foundation. Free event includes TVRPD showing of "Puss in Boots — The Last Wish."
• Photo Contest Awards Reception, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, 1 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. Viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, Aug. 5 to 28, Gallery ‘n’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (Photo entries accepted from July 21 to 30 only). Information: galleryngifts.com.
• Oldtimers Reunion, Sunday, Aug. 6, Philip Marx Central Park. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Free for Official Oldtimers if RSVP'd by July 21, $15 if not RSVP'd, $15 for guests, no take-out. (RSVP to tehachapioldtimers@gmail.com or call TVRPD District Office 661-822-3228, ext. 1).
• Bear Valley Buckaroo’s Summer Showdown, American Mule Association approved mule-donkey show Aug. 4-5, and WCRH-WRHA approved all-breed ranch horse show, Aug. 6. Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center. Information: facebook.com/BearValleyBuckaroos.
• Cesar Chavez Lowrider & Classic Car Show, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at National Chavez Center, Kene. Free family event; classic car show, lowriders, live music — Mento Buro performs at 5 p.m. — Aztec dancers, food, beer, refreshments. Hosted by Classic Dreams Car Club, proceeds benefit the Cesar Chavez Foundation and National Chavez Center.
• Chalk on the Walk, Saturday, Aug. 12, sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association. Enter to create or view the chalk art in downtown Tehachapi. Information: galleryngifts.com.
• Cheers to Charity, Saturday, Aug. 12. Outdoor ambiance, delicious foods, wine, beer, spirit-free concoctions, dancing, games, desserts, lively chatter, and sweet reunions — all to raise money for local volunteer organizations. Hosted at Aviator Park in the city of Tehachapi. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com: $95 for general admission and $150 VIP admission. Designated driver tickets cost $50 or $80 each. All tickets are for ages 21 and up; no one younger may be admitted to the event.
• Cool Mountain Dressage Show & Clinic, California Dressage Society, Tehachapi Mountain Chapter, Aug. 27-28, Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center. Information: tmcdressage.org.
September events
• Experimental Soaring Association Western Workshop/Vintage Sailplane Regatta, Mountain Valley Airport, Sept. 4-7. Information: jgbyard@gmail.com.
• Third Annual Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival, 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, West Park (Grimes Baseball Field). Must be 21 or older to attend. Live music and beer with wine tasting from over 10 different vendors, food and event merchandise for sale. Fundraiser for youth programs. Sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. General admission, $50; VIP admission, $75; designated driver wristband, $15. For information or tickets visit tvrpd.org.
• Second Annual Brewfondo Graveler, Sept. 16, sponsored by Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association. Mountain bike event with three routes to choose from. Paid entry for adult riders includes $15 discount for Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival the same day. Must register by Sept. 15, 11:59 p.m. Discounts for registration before Aug. 1. All routes start at 8 a.m. and course must be cleared by noon. Information and registration link at TehachapiTrails.com.
• "Fiddlin' Down The Tracks," 46th Annual Old Time Fiddle Contest, on Sept. 23-24 (begins at 8 a.m.). Sponsored by California State Old-Time Fiddlers Association, District 3. Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Free admission to the public. Information: CentralCalFiddlers.com.
• The Addams Family, a new musical, opens at the BeeKay Theatre in downtown Tehachapi. A production of TCTA, the show opens Sept. 15 with evening performances each Friday and Saturday through Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for others. Tickets are more information online at tctonstage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.