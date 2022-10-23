Monika Lopez was thrilled last Christmas when her “Nightmare Before Christmas” outdoor home decor won the Semerenko Team’s Festival of Lights competition.
As Halloween approached, she planned to use some of the same decorations with a few more Halloween items at her home on I Street in Tehachapi. Then she had the great idea to set up a Facebook group for Tehachapi area residents, organizations and businesses to share Halloween plans.
Tehachapi’s Halloween Town, a Facebook group, soon had a few hundred members and has helped publicize a plethora of Halloween-themed events in and around Tehachapi this month.
“I started this page originally to just be a Halloween decorating group where people would share their decorated homes,” Lopez said. “Last year the Semerenko Team started the Tehachapi Festival of Lights competition and I entered and actually won first place. I absolutely loved how the whole town participated and really got into the spirit. I realized Halloween needed some love too, so that’s why I started this group.”
Initially, she said, her intent was for people to share their decor and get families to take kids trick-or-treating outside their usual spots.
“Lots of decorated homes don’t get much attention anymore because everyone trick-or-treats in the same neighborhood,” Lopez said. “So many homes don’t see kids coming their way anymore. Once I started the group, I realized why not also share all Halloween events in town? I started joining local groups, following businesses and any pages that had Halloween events in town. I was pleasantly surprised to find lots of fun activities throughout the month.”
She hopes the Facebook group will continue to grow. She also has an idea to start a Halloween decorating contest next year.
In the meantime, individuals who have posted on Tehachapi’s Halloween Town identified some great holiday displays — and there are many more around the city and in the outlying communities.
A number of events were held earlier this month leading up to the grand, ghoulish holiday. But the big event is just days away and there are plenty more fun things to do.
Special events
Tehachapi Terror Haunted House opened on Oct. 21 for its second year and continues from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. Entry is free, but VIP passes will be on sale (cash only) and donations will be accepted for this year’s charity of choice, Rising Star Riders. The haunted house is set up at 410 W. J St., Tehachapi (east end of the building that houses Enterprise Rent-a-Car). For information: Facebook.com/TehachapiTerror.
• Friday, Oct. 28 – Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch, Spooky Storytime, 4 p.m., includes story time and craft activity geared to younger kids. Costumes encouraged. Make your own trick-or-treat buckets and enjoy an early trick-or-treat at the library, 212 S. Green St.
• Friday, Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m., Halloween Spooktacular at Jacobsen Middle School. A family friendly Halloween carnival with games, face painting, food and a haunted house. Jacobsen Middle School gym, 711 Anita Drive.
• Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cerro Coso Community College will show the 1990s classic film, "Hocus Pocus," outdoors in the quad at 126 S. Snyder Ave. Free and open to the campus community and their friends and family. The first 30 people to attend will receive a ghoulish goodie bag. Wear costumes, bring chairs and blankets. Free popcorn and treats (bring your own bowl).
• Saturday, Oct. 29 – Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association is sponsoring a costume bike ride with a costume contest, candy, age-appropriate ride routes and a free hot dog lunch. Starts at 10 a.m. at Golden Hills Nature Park, 22630 Woodford-Tehachapi Road. Information online at tehachapitrails.com.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 7 p.m., the fourth annual Ghoulden Hills Trick-or-Treat in the parking lot of the Golden Hills Community Services District office, 21415 Reeves St. The free event includes candy, games, music and face-painting. For information call Erin Bradburn at 822-3064.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 9 p.m., Halloween Hoopla, a fundraiser for The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County, at Woodward West, 28400 Stallion Springs Drive. $5 entry fee per person. Events include trick-or-treat, haunted house face-painting and graveyard yard games. For information call 822-7900. Pre-order tickets and other information here: https://bit.ly/3TtaXJU.
• Saturday, Oct. 29 – For Bear Valley Springs residents, Trunk or Treat and costume contest at the Whiting Center. Sign up for costume contest required in advance at the Whiting Center. Age segregated check-ins begin at 4:45 p.m. Trunk or Treat vehicles must arrive by 4 p.m., event begins at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat take place 5 to 7 p.m. and will include the Bear Valley Police Department VIPS in their decorated mobile trailer command center and patrol cars. They will also have a Halloween pumpkin decorating contest. For information call the Whiting Center at 821-6641.
Adult events
All of these adult events are set for Saturday, Oct. 29:
• Big Papa’s Annual Halloween Party with costume contest, DJ and special drinks. This event is for adults, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Local Craft Costume Party with live music by Three Piece Suit and potluck-style food (bring some to share). Starts at 7 p.m., Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way.
• Oak Branch Saloon, Bear Valley Springs Association, 21 and older. Event includes photo booth, costume contest, fog machine, food and drink specials and DJ Eric Leishman. Party starts at 8 p.m., food served until 10 p.m.
• Savannah’s Old Town Saloon Annual Halloween Party with costume contest, DJ, Lupita’s Tacos and drink specials. This event is for adults, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 20717 South St.
• Tehachapi Winery Halloween Ball, 7 to 10 p.m. $30 for members, $35 for non-members includes first glass of Spooky Sangria. DJ, wine, beer, food vendors, free dessert bar, costume contest, games and prizes, 22136 Bailey Road. Tickets on Eventbrite or by calling 821-9587.
• Triassic Vineyards Costume Party, 4 to 8 p.m., winner announced at 7:30 p.m. and must be present to win. Live music, food and wine, 24627 Cummings Valley Road.
Halloween night events
• Monday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m., Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Tehachapi Police Foundation in downtown Tehachapi (F Street from Curry to Robinson). New this year, a “Little Goblin” area for kids 5 and under. Candy donations being accepted at Tehachapi Police Department (unopened bags, no homemade treats).
• Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Trunk or Treat and festive activities, Stallion Springs. Games, haunted hallway, cake walk, car decoration contest, costume contest and food. Sponsored by Stallion Springs Community Parks and Recreation, at the gum.
• The third annual 5150 Dieselz Trunk-or-Treat event is a mobile event with a tight schedule that will visit three communities on Halloween night. Bring the kids and show off costumes. Here’s the schedule: P-DUBS, Stallion Springs, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; former K-Mart parking lot, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Meadowbrook Park, 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. Donations of unopened bags of candy are being accepted at Air-Tight Heating & Air, 20021 W. Valley Blvd.
Pumpkins
Mountain Bible Church’s annual Harvest Festival wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22, supplying many pumpkins and entertaining youngsters on field trips from school. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of places to find pumpkins locally.
For farm experiences — as long as the pumpkins last — check out these locations:
• Brite Creek Farm, 20101 Banducci Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Special activities on Saturdays.
• Dries Farms, 22455 Loumas Lane, open daily, 10 a.m. to dusk. Also offers an obstacle course for kids. For information call 661-403-8989 or visit facebook.com/DriesFarms
• Pellisier Pumpkin Patch, 18702 Pellisier Road.
