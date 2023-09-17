When members of Tehachapi’s Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers group heard how much help the Fisher House provided for a local couple, they instantly knew they wanted to help raise funds for the Fisher House Foundation.
And when the couple, Cory and Michelle Wattenbarger, learned about the local Blue Star Mothers, they knew they wanted to help the group of military moms.
The result was an expansion to Four Seasons Blue Star Moms & Associates, with the Wattenbargers becoming the first associates.
When Cory Wattenbarger, an Army veteran, had to spend time at the Veterans Administration facility in Long Beach a while back, he was told he needed to reduce stress.
That’s hard to do when you’re not only worried about your health but also your family, he said.
Fortunately, VA officials referred Michelle to the Fisher House on the campus of the Long Beach VA center. She was able to stay there for the length of her husband’s stay.
Philanthropist Zachary Fisher, who died in 1999, worked with Pauline Trost, a Navy wife, to build the first Fisher House in Bethesda, Md. The Fisher House Foundation builds homes to provide temporary accommodation for families of veterans and military personnel receiving medical services at six locations in California and another 64 locations across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom. Other houses are under construction or planned. Upon completion, the houses are gifted to the Department of Defense for use by families.
“It was a beautiful place, prettier than most hotels,” Michelle Wattenbarger said. “I stayed there at zero cost. They have a community kitchen and laundry facilities — everything you need.”
Group history
The group will celebrate its second anniversary on Nov. 3. Although it’s fairly new, it’s been busy.
President Dianne Koski-King, an Air Force mom, said one of the major functions of the group is to provide support for parents of local military personnel and veterans.
“We support the mothers and dads,” she said. “And we support each other. That’s a big part of this work.”
“There’s nothing like sending your baby off to the military and not knowing what to do, or what comes next,” said Secretary Jenn Settlelmeyer, a Marine mom.
“It’s not like sending them off to college,” Koski-King said. “There’s no other kids to help get them home for Christmas. You don’t get to pick them up on their birthdays. You may get to Skype with them. Sometimes — and it’s a big maybe — you can meet them somewhere.”
Understanding what military families go through during deployments also drives the group’s efforts.
For instance, when Typhoon Mawar, one of the strongest Northern Hemisphere tropical cyclones on record, hit Guam last May, the Blue Star Moms knew that the military would take care of its personnel assigned there but also that families would be impacted.
They soon learned that the typhoon had flooded homes and left military families in Guam without power for weeks.
Historian Janet Tehee's son, who is in the Navy, was stationed in Guam at the time, although he has since transferred to Connecticut.
Tehee said she learned first-hand what was facing some of the families in Guam and the Tehachapi group prepared 50 care packages to send there.
Poker run Oct. 14
Next up, and specifically to raise funds for the Fisher House Foundation, is a poker run set for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Tehachapi.
A poker run, if you don’t know, is a type of fundraising rally. Although they are typically for motorcyclists, Tehee said the upcoming poker run is open to everyone.
“Bring your cars, ride a horse,” she laughed. “Everyone is welcome."
The run will be held the same weekend as the Tehachapi Apple Festival, so the route has been designed to avoid those crowds.
The event will begin at Tehachapi Furniture, 20302 W. Valley Blvd. in Old Towne, and go through the countryside, including a “photo opp” stop at the covered bridge in Stallion Springs.
At each of five stops, participants will receive a playing card with the individuals drawing the best — and worst — poker hands, receiving cash prizes of $400 and $100, respectively.
A $30 fee per rider/driver includes one poker hand, one rider patch and lunch. Passengers may pay $15 each to join in the fund and will receive a poker hand and lunch.
Michelle Wattenbarger noted that P-Dubs in Stallion Springs has made its facilities there available for the event at no charge above the cost of food.
Settelmeyer said the group is also seeking donations from other local businesses and that fundraising drawings will be held as part of the event.
“We have a very generous community,” she said.
The ride is planned for about two hours, allowing participants time to attend the Tehachapi Apple Festival, carnival and rodeo scheduled the same day.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.