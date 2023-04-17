Tehachapi’s only indoor public swimming pool opened for the season on April 10, according to the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Located at 400-B South Snyder St., the Dye Natatorium is adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School. The pool currently offers open lap swimming for those 14 and older and aerobics programs for those 16 and older. Both Marti’s Shallow Water Aerobics and Kathleen’s Deep Water Aerobics are currently offered. Swim lessons are expected during the summer.
The entry fee for most programs is $5, with a 10-visit punch pass available for $40.
Another lifeguard certification class is planned for May 4-6.
For information, call the office at 822-3228 or visit the district’s website, tvrpd.org.
