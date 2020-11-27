The Tehachapi Heritage League is holding a Pop Up sale in the Errea Garden on Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be an array of items for holiday gifts.
Available will be tea cups planted with succulents, handmade Christmas stockings, goats milk soaps, Blue Oak coffee, Moessner jams, irradiated green glass, Christmas decorations, stocking stuffers, collectibles, and of course, a wonderful silent auction item, a sleigh carved by local wood carvers Don Kordes and his daughter, Janice Polletta. The sleigh with polar bears is 18 inches long!
Kordes has been wood carving for over 20 years. Most of his carvings are wildlife, mountain lions, bears, and deer. Every year he is asked by the Sierra Club to carve a walking stick that is given as a prize to one of the members. He is a member of the Tehachapi Mountain Carvers and The California Carvers Guild.
His engineering career at NASA has helped him in designing and producing the moving parts of many if his carvings. At 95 years old, one of his favorite activities is to carve a whimsical Christmas item to donate to the museum for their silent auction. This year is no exception, with four polar bears pulling a sled filled with presents and toys, commandeered by an elf with his dog, and guarded by a penguin from the rear.
He enjoys the creative process, and truly enjoys the smiles his creations produce.
Bids on the hand carved sleigh pulled by four polar bears will begin at $100. (Value estimate is $1,000.) Raises are a minimum of $10. The sleigh will be on display at the Dec. 5 sale, but the silent auction will begin immediately with phone bids and close on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Telephone bids will be accepted by calling 331-5626.
Please join the Tehachapi Heritage League in the Errea Garden on Dec. 5, weather permitting, for this event. Masks will be required for entrance to the Errea Garden. Social distancing should be observed.
Charles White is the president of the Tehachapi Heritage League.
