A “Pop-Up” sale will be held in the Errea Garden from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, weather permitting. An array of gift items will be on display including succulent gardens in tea cups, aloe and goat’s milk soaps, handmade Christmas stockings, Christmas decorations, books on Tehachapi history, locally roasted coffee and jams, collectibles and jewelry.
We ask that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. More information about the sale will be available closer to the date.
At present time, the museums will remain closed to the public, although current state guidelines for museum openings are in effect. While limited admission can be allowed following the strict guidelines, the Tehachapi Heritage League has chosen to wait until after the first of the year to consider reopening the museums. This decision was based on several factors.
First, most of our volunteers are elderly and many have underlying health problems and we do not wish to subject them to the visitors, many from out of town, who may transmit the coronavirus. Secondly, there is the prediction that there may be a surge in cases in the next few months and there is the possibility of having to close again if we choose to reopen at this time. Thirdly, the guidelines are very stringent and would require extra volunteers during the time we are open to monitor taking temperature of visitors, policing for masks, and limiting the number of visitors who can enter the Museum and the Errea House at any given time.
While we are all anxious to reopen and get back to normal, we feel it is prudent at this time to take a “wait and see” attitude. Thank you to all those who continue to support us with donations that allow us to continue to pay our ongoing expenses.
For additional information, call Charles White at 972-0958.
Charles White is the president of the Tehachapi Heritage League.
