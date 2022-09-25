On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP.
The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
The Conrad family is excited for their new adventure. Stop by and meet the new owners running this great store!
