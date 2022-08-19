Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi.
The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today, old-timers have stories to tell about the most devastating event in Tehachapi history, an earthquake of such magnitude that it was felt throughout the state, from San Diego to Northern California. It was the most powerful California earthquake since the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.
The program will be at the Hitching Post Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. The $10 per person admission fee includes a special showing of the DVD followed by remarks from Thom Mills, producer of the DVD; Emily Fisher, a geologist, featured in the video; and local historian Jon Hammond.
Learn from the geologist the facts about the White Wolf Fault, which runs the length of the San Joaquin Valley. Hear interviews with those who survived the catastrophe and still have vivid memories of that fateful morning. See historic photos of a town destroyed in a matter of minutes and experience the terror that the folks in a small mountain town experienced.
This event may sell out, so call now for reservations, $10 per person. For phone reservations, call Charles White at 661-972-0958 for a credit card payment, or visit the Museum on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for cash or check payments. After the presentation, walk a block to the Errea Garden for wine and appetizers and an opportunity to purchase a copy of the DVD at a discounted price of $15.
The Hitching Post concession stand will be open with all your favorite beverages, popcorn and candy. The Hitching Post Theatre is graciously donating the use of the theater for this fundraiser. All proceeds go to the Tehachapi Heritage League.
Charles White is with the Tehachapi Heritage League.
