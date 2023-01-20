The Nature Conservancy’s new Frank and Joan Randall Tehachapi Preserve will be the topic of a presentation by Rachel Mason.
After receiving her education at Michigan Technology University, Mason started her career as a forester for the Washington State DNR, helping protect riparian areas. Then she moved to her home state of Minnesota to practice reforestation for The Nature Conservancy. She has been managing the Frank and Joan Randall Tehachapi Preserve as the associate since April 2021, according to a Kern Audubon-Tehachapi notice.
Her goals are to protect and enhance the preserve for plants and animals to thrive.
Come join the Kern Audubon-Tehachapi club and learn about her important work. The meeting is at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road in Tehachapi at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.