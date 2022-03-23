Choosing a water damage company
When water damage strikes your home, it disrupts your life. Burst pipes, an overflowing toilet, a roof leak, mold, or storm damage and flooding due to Tehachapi’s ever-changing weather can all potentially cause water damage. You can significantly reduce the amount of damage by quickly engaging a team to start the clean-up process.
Availability and quick response
Water damage only compounds and gets more complicated the longer it is unaddressed. It is crucial to choose a water remediation service that can arrive quickly when you call. Do they respond 24/7?
Licensed, insured, well-trained teams
Focus on water restoration services that are properly licensed and insured. What level of training and experience do the team members have? Are they certified through a reputable certification program? Do they undergo ongoing training?
For example, the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification is the Guardian of the restoration industry. This nonprofit has trained restoration professionals and has established standards for the industry. To be an IICRC firm the business must show proof of insurance, receive initial and ongoing training, and abide by the IICRC Code of Ethics.
Up-to-date equipment
Do they use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques and help ensure your personal property such as documents, artwork, photographs and other important items are properly cared for and restored?
Your home deserves the best care, and so do you.
Hire the team that you believe will:
• be considerate of your needs
• be respectful to you and your neighbors
• be careful with your property
• stay on schedule
• communicate honestly
• be dependable and efficient
To get your property and life back to normal after a water disaster strikes, you need help on which you can rely. Alert’s trusted, experienced water restoration teams offer water restoration with personal support.
