Meet the mother and daughter team at American Pacific Mortgage: Branch Manager Gayle McCarthy NMLS 225960 and Office Manager Jenna Iverson, NMLS 1469659. The McCarthy team is family — and we help families obtain the American dream of home ownership.
Gayle started in the mortgage industry in 1983 while working for Sierra National Bank. From there, she went to work for Central Pacific Mortgage as a loan processor, then manager for a total of 21 years. She is branch manager of American Pacific Mortgage for the last 16 years. She operates a second branch in Arizona, and has expanded licensing to include Texas to further serve customer needs. Her level of experience in the industry is hard to match.
After graduating, Jenna worked as a Realtor in Tehachapi for four years before coming to work at American Pacific Mortgage, eight years ago. That experience in real estate sales has given her a valuable perspective. She has complete understanding of a transaction from start to finish. She has worked in every aspect of lending from processing to assisting loan officers to origination of loan files.
Service, service, service! Excellent customer service is the goal behind each and every transaction American Pacific Mortgage does. Obtaining a mortgage can be a daunting experience. A consumer’s mortgage is usually the largest financial decision a client will have to make. With a multitude of loan products available, it is of utmost importance to have professional guidance throughout the process. With the current challenges in the real estate market today, it is more important than ever. The combined experience and strengths of the McCarthy team ensures that their clients are well taken care of.
The mortgage industry is ever changing. American Pacific Mortgage is dedicated to staying on top of the latest products and technology. Technology is a great asset and convenience to our customers, but never a replacement for the “human touch” — “One loan does not fit all.” Our top priorities include making sure that our customers receive the best loan options for their individual needs, and that the loan process is as convenient as possible. It is just as important that our clients are fully educated and understand the loan they receive. Our success is measured by each satisfied customer, and the referrals that we receive from them.
When outside of the office, both are involved in horses, team roping and ranching. Jenna resides on her family ranch in Caliente that was established in 1868. Gayle splits her time between the Tehachapi office and the Arizona office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.