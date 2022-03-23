In 2014 I became a real estate agent; that test is super hard! Dealing with clients and professionals requires patience, problem-solving skills, understanding egos and stress levels, while meeting timeframes. Agents wear a lot of hats! As an agent, I want to make sure my clients know I am not just in it for the commission. I work for YOU and to make sure all my clients are represented to the very best of my abilities.
I want my clients to know right from the start, I have knowledge, I have experience, I am confident and that I will get their home sold or find them a home that they love. Trusting my experience is important to getting your home sold.
“I never thought I would be a real estate agent. I was going to be an actress, do stand-up comedy and make people laugh for a living.”
Agents don’t always come with lots of buyers, but we do network with our local agents, and that’s how we sell homes and find buyers homes. Our MLS and the internet are also great tools which we use all the time, but the best tool I have is making strong working relationships with my fellow agents. That is worth everything to me. Some agents believe “It’s business, I’m not here to make friends.” I’m sorry to say, you should re-think that.
A positive working relationship with my fellow agents is KEY! Yes, I am in the business of selling houses, I’m also a person who believes in making strong relationships in my community and with the people I work and live with.
I’m Chris Morales, a real estate agent who started her real estate career with Coldwell Banker Best Realty and now works with Access Real Estate, one of the best agencies in Tehachapi.
I’m a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), an alumni of the Harvey Lembeck Comedy Workshop, Second City Comedy and currently the executive producer and member of TCT.
My passion is to make people laugh; it’s also to help YOU with your next real estate sale or purchase.
Knowing who your agent is, is important before YOU begin working with them. I look forward to working with you!
