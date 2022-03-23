At Eleganta Boutique, we are a mother and daughter team looking forward to serving the women in Tehachapi by providing them with stylish yet affordable clothing and accessories for both work and play.
We are extremely proud to be a part of the Professional Women of Tehachapi 2022 section. We moved to Tehachapi a year ago and couldn't be happier. We are enjoying the amazing people, clean air and not to mention the surrounding gorgeous mountains.
My daughter and I love the beauty business. We are former owners of two beauty salons, so of course we wanted to open a small business here in Tehachapi. After some thought, we decided on opening an adorable little boutique that offers the women of Tehachapi a little variety of clothing, accessories and gifts.
It's definitely a little scary to open a small business during this time, but we have had a wonderful welcoming from the community. Donna and I are excited to be part of the growing community of Tehachapi with its wonderful history and new, exciting projects on the horizon.
We are looking forward to growing with Tehachapi and making new friends along the way. We hope to contribute and support other small businesses in Tehachapi and want to thank those who continue to support us as we are blessed and very thankful.
