The Family Life Pregnancy Center (aka, The Center) has been in business for over 30 years. Like most nonprofits after the pandemic, we are “rebuilding,” which demands endless creative thinking. Over the years, we have been blessed with exceptional women in leadership, and today is no different. Our team of five are a force to be reckoned with, offering specific skills — gifts from God Almighty — “for such a time as this.”
The Center is a 501(c)(3) free pregnancy resource center for our community and outlying areas. Many who come through our doors are married and excited about welcoming a new family member. However, there are also those who come apprehensively, towing a suitcase full of disillusionment, lost hope, guilt and confusion. All are met with one of our team, whether to rejoice with them or gently lead them to calm waters.
We have been in this business long enough to know that unplanned pregnancies often lead to the greatest blessings. We offer hope. We believe our clients have a RIGHT to be informed on all the options regarding their pregnancy. We provide the facts, but the ultimate decision is left to the client.
Dee Zimmerman, executive director, leads our team with 22 years of pregnancy center work and a heart for reaching the abortion determined. Katie Alix, nurse/clinic manager, opens a window into the miracle of life with our ultrasound program. Our client services director, Kim Bayer, recruits and trains our volunteers to dive into the souls of our clients and meet them right where they are. Lara Berard is our front desk manager/administrator and handles all administration with ease. She is also the beautiful face that welcomes all who walk through our doors. Finally, our community outreach director, Faith Green, strategically engages our community by overseeing all fundraising and advertising opportunities.
Our vision at the Center is to equip families to choose life and experience abundant life.
Our belief is that each client is a divine appointment. Although the initial focus is the client and the baby she carries, the ripple effect in our community is enormous.
Through love and compassion, the babies are nurtured in growth, the parents grow in maturity and learn the responsibilities of parenting, and our community benefits in the outcome.
To learn more about the Center, please call 661-823-8255 or visit our website at www.familylifepc.org.
