Chapter One: “So, are you ready to do what you signed up for, Airman?” inquired my squadron commander as he sent a friendly right hook to my skinny arm. I smiled, my eyes widened and I blinked a few times, as if blinking gave me clarity. Is he asking what I think he’s asking? Trying to hide the butterfly turbulence behind my crisp blue uniform, I asked how long and where to. The deployment would last approximately six months to a classified location.
The next morning, with zero sleep and strong black coffee, I knocked on my commander’s door and gave him a thumbs-up. Within one week I was loading a 380,000-pound metal bird headed to an unknown location in the Middle East, the most daunting, but exciting decision of my life! I am blessed to have served this incredible country for 10 years and to serve my community of friends here in Tehachapi for the past 18 years. I have always had an innate fire in my belly burning toward excellence, seeking impossible or challenging opportunities.
Chapter Two: My grit, strength and compassion stem from my Papa’s business smarts and personal integrity, which I live out today. I would frequently accompany him to his company board meetings and doodle on a yellow tablet (not the powered kind). I watched and learned how he treated people with kindness, respect and fairness. Papa ingrained entrepreneurship in me.
Was there a business I could start that would allow me freedom? Well, an unbeliever in coincidence, but a devout believer in God-incidence, I was approached by a friend about starting my own life insurance business. Within 14 months, I would have a profitable insurance business. Still having an appetite for more, I would obtain my Master of Arts in Communications degree.
Chapter Three: The softly lit embers continued to glow and finally after years of enough people telling me that I shouldn’t pursue it, I studied and passed my real estate exam, first time, an accomplishment that seemed so unattainable! I interviewed with a couple of Tehachapi real estate firms, but only one fanned my heart’s flame. I just knew that I was supposed to be at RE/MAX Tehachapi working with two impeccable innovators, Diana Williams and Adonae Faris and their Rockin’ Real Estate team! We have so much fun! I can’t wait to meet you! Let’s Trust, Partner and Win together!
