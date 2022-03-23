I fell in love with the finance industry my senior year at THS when I had the honor to join a select group of students here in Tehachapi as a Sierra 49’er, a scholarship program through what is now Bank of the Sierra. The program introduced a select group of seniors each year to banking and financial operations as well as community ambassadorship.
I purchased my first home at the age of 20 and within a year used the equity from that home to fund my first of several businesses. That was the moment I also fell in love with real estate. It is a pleasure to pair the two passions together with a focus on helping borrowers navigate the loan process in a supportive and personal way.
Working with a loan officer should not feel like an order-taking process. Most borrowers don’t realize this in a time where there are ads, rates and online applications at every turn. Just say the phrase “house shopping” and mortgage ads appear everywhere. As a professional woman serving the Tehachapi community, it is my goal to ensure that borrowers realize utilizing a professional connected to the community will typically result in a better overall experience than large-scale call center loan officers. We are a community that is connected and the professional women of Tehachapi work well together to ensure that we do what is best for the people we serve.
The mortgage and financial industry is still a primarily male-dominated industry, especially in management and executive roles. I am proud to be among incredible women who are not only succeeding in this industry, but also taking on more significant leadership roles. The opportunity to mentor women across the country is something that holds a special place in my heart.
For over 20 years, I have been a business owner and advisor to women who are looking to succeed with both personal and professional goals. The opportunities to do this now with women who are involved in the mortgage industry is an honor. Most women bring an incredible amount of nurturing and empathy to the role of guiding a client through the approval process. Being a mortgage professional puts a person in a special position to care for people during one of the biggest financial processes of their life. In my opinion, women are pioneers at caring for people in life’s biggest moments.
