In our little town of Tehachapi, there is a group of dynamic women who have spent at least 12 years working to improve the lives of animals in Kern County. These women come from different walks of life with varied professional backgrounds. Many are now retired; all use their time volunteering. Our main goal is to reduce pet overpopulation. Over eight years we have sponsored monthly spay and neuter clinics!
Volunteer time takes many forms, from financially sponsoring spay and neuter clinics, rescue pets, foster animals in home, adopting out dogs and cats, providing assistance to pet owners, reaching out to the community through grants and education. Whew! — Welcome to HAVE-A-HEART HUMANE SOCIETY!
We are constantly raising funds to continue “the work.” Have-A-Heart is the only rescue in Tehachapi with a resale shop to help subsidize affordable spay and neuter services, since this is the crux of pet overpopulation. We are indebted to our donors, volunteers and Rescued Treasures shoppers!
The Board of Directors of Have A Heart includes five women and two men. Chairwoman Carol Larimore, lifelong animal lover, vet tech, groomer, horsewoman and the rescue coordinator. Gina Christopher, daughter of our late founder (Chelley Kitzmiller), runs the store, is our cat expert/coordinator, treasurer and Commissioner for Kern County Animal Services Advisory Board. With help from store volunteers, Gina runs the cutest store in Tehachapi!
Volunteer coordinator the Rev. Cindy Lawler oversees grant writing and fosters numerous animals. Our secretary is Amanda Hanson, our publicist is Ann Carroll, Ted Kitzmiller is vice-president and Steven Huecker is member-at-large.
Everyone is important at Have-A-Heart Humane Society. We thank our hard=working board members, volunteers, donors and shoppers at Rescued Treasures. Together we are providing a better life for animals of Tehachapi and eastern Kern County. There is always room for more helping hands!
