Holistic Hearts Massage Studio opened its doors in Old Town Tehachapi in January 2017. They have been proudly serving the entire Tehachapi city area and beyond for more than five years. The owners are Emily Sandholdt, LMT, and Judy Keller, CMT. They make up a team of four experienced therapeutic massage therapists including Lori Madoski, LMT, and Crista Lake, LMT.
They strive to provide quality therapeutic massage and wellness care. They take great pride in offering a variety of different therapies, all found under one roof, right here in Tehachapi. The personal approach to your mental and physical well-being is what sets them apart! There has never been a more vital time to invest in self-care services and preventative health.
Emily Sandholdt has 22 years of hands-on experience and has been a part of the massage industry since childhood. Raindrop therapy is her niche trait. With the highly beneficial use of young living essential oils, both the detoxifying and aromatic effects make for a wonderfully relaxing experience.
Judy Keller has 23 years experience offering a wide array of services. Foot Reflexology is one of her most sought-after treatments. Judy also offers airbrush tanning, sauna blanket therapy and cupping.
Lori Madoski has 25 years experience and is a licensed oncology and manual lymph drainage therapist. This technique is performed pre- or post-operative surgery to relieve swelling and induce recovery.
Crista Lake has 12 years experience. Crista is very passionate about helping people, especially with injury or pain. Her specialty is deep tissue and sports massage.
The ladies at Holistic Hearts are so grateful to the community of Tehachapi for their continued support and loyalty, especially through the past two years with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
To make an appointment, please contact the studio by phone 661-823-4502. Located at 21030 Mission St. Unit A.
