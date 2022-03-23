I didn’t set out to be a “business owner.” My goal was to create something more for my family and our community. A way for families with similar stories as ours to come together and support one another while giving opportunities for new experiences to our loved ones with special needs.
Along the way life presents new challenges and opportunities to grow and learn and for me it's how to run not one business but now three: Abia Ranch, Kamenz Kafe (The Coffee Mill) and Johnny’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza. Plus trying to keep a balance in my home life and maintain my sanity.
We started with Abia Ranch, where we are developing services for people with special needs to be able to live, work and play. By using a ranch setting we can teach independent living skills and build micro businesses to share with our community.
Kamenz Kafe (The Coffee Mill) presented itself in 2019. We were able to continue where the previous owners left off. Providing a place for the community to gather together when they needed it the most, during the COVID years. And we have pretty good coffee.
And now I have the privilege of owning Johnny’s Take 'n' Bake Pizza, a favorite of the community for the past 30 years. And again I plan to continue where the previous owners left off by offering a premium product for families to share. And soon, with a mobile unit, we will be able to bring that same quality to events both local and in the surrounding areas.
I have learned that as women, we tend to try to juggle multiple things at once but we can’t do it alone, we need a community of family, friends, and other female business owners to come alongside us. That is why I am grateful for Tehachapi and the community of support I have received.
I am still learning how to manage my time better (you don’t want to know how close to the deadline it is as I write this). I am also learning it's OK to ask for help. There are so many wonderful people in this town with so much to offer who are willing to help, I just need to ask.
