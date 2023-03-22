Margaret Veszpeller, the owner of TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, says the joy of good food and happy people make her smile.
First-time customers take in the delicious smells of pies and cheesecakes, beautiful displays, and ask Margaret, “Why did it take me so long to discover your cute little store? How long have you been here?” They’ve been at this location for about 14 years, originally planning full-service wedding catering, but recent global problems called for creative solutions to stay open.
When small businesses were asked to close four years ago, Margaret had to change their focus from catering to something “essential" to stay open. After much thought and prayer, she came up with a new business plan offering take-out savory pies and frozen entrée dinners, offered in both individual and family portions. The store stayed open!
Her talented crew makes the pies from scratch. Store guests will find a wide variety of cheesecakes and sizes. But it’s about much more than food. Guests will find teas, honey, fudge, imported oils and vinegars, jams and jellies, seasonings, rubs and pre-wrapped gifts. Margaret says, “The wide selection will bring out the foodie in you!”
They are not a restaurant, but rather a cute little storefront with a licensed kitchen where the staff make good things to eat daily. Margaret explains, “Some know us as Mill Street Kitchen, others as TehachaPie. Either way, come say ‘hi’! Sit at our front patio tables and enjoy!”
