One conversation with a Miramar agent and you’ll quickly discover why Miramar International in Tehachapi isn’t your average real estate brokerage. Each Realtor is carefully vetted prior to joining this community-focused company. Without exception, these agents are committed to providing an elite, world-class experience for their consumers.
Owned by Tony Ayon, the Tehachapi office opened in December 2019 and hit the ground running! Partnered with sister branches in Bakersfield, Kernville and Tulare, Tehachapi helped lead Miramar to be 2021’s top sales brokerage, with over $1 billion in transactions. Their success is due, in large part, to the leadership of the company’s businesswomen.
This nationally recognized company believes in women supporting women. “When one succeeds, we all succeed,” says Realtor, Sharon Miller, who left corporate management to work for herself. “We’re equally as passionate about each other’s success as we are our client’s.”
Their passion extends beyond the office walls and escrow closings. Miramar is committed to their local presence. With the Miramar Gives Back initiative, agents can share their success by investing in the neighborhoods they serve. “Home is the foundation of community,” office manager, Terry Gardner, explains. With 22 years in the industry, Terry has seen real estate evolve, becoming technology-driven and competitive. But she says one thing should never change, and it’s why she loves this brokerage firm, “For Miramar, success is helping families to achieve homeownership in strong communities.”
This community-centric mindset is part of Miramar’s overall business model, fostering healthy families from the inside out. With its large female presence, the company commissions women with diverse backgrounds, education, and skills.
“I’m a 3rd generation Tehachapian,” says Realtor, Descygene Simunovich. “My great-grandparents moved here in the ‘30s.” She shares the stories her grandfather told of his years as a ranch foreman for late actor and Tehachapi resident Jack Palance. “My family watched Tehachapi grow,” she continues, explaining that the flats of Bear Valley were once potato farms!
Along with Terry, Sharon and Descygene (a licensed nurse), this photo includes other members of Miramar’s strong female lineup: Shannon Valdez, an experienced renovator and home flipper; Marsha LoMedico, a successful restaurateur, and property manager; Brittany Smith, a single mother of two with a psychology degree; Heather Silva, a former banker with four children. Not pictured: Barbie Tomkinson, Brittany Curiel, Courtney Smith, Danielle Green, Jayme Folda, Jennifer Trattner, Marcie Crytzer, Roxane McCosh, Susie Everroad-Crooke, Taneka Clark and Tesa Noonan.
